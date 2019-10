More than 150 acts at 25 venues plus an industry conference at this 5-day music festival. Nov 13-17. performers include Nikki's Wives, Alex Henry Foster, Black Absinthe, Reeny Smith, Samurai Champs, the Redhill Valleys, Young Doctors in Love and more. Various prices for individual concerts, wristband/passes $60-$250.

indieweek.com/tickets