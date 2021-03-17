Indigenizing the (Art) Museum Virtual Series

How are museums Indigenizing their collections? Who are the curators shaping the future of (Art) museums? What are the new practices defining digital curatorial spaces? Virtual series of conversations with curators from global museums. April 1, 15, 29 and May 13. Free. Pre-register.

Gerald McMaster In-Conversation with Jill Ahlberg Yohe, April 1 at 1 pm. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/gerald-mcmaster-in-conversation-with-jill-ahlberg-yohe-tickets-145100895685

Gerald McMaster In-Conversation with Annika Johnson, April 15 at 1 pm. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/gerald-mcmaster-in-conversation-with-annika-johnson-tickets-145337234581

Gerald McMaster In-Conversation with Tarah Hogue, April 29 at 1 pm. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/gerald-mcmaster-in-conversation-with-tarah-hogue-tickets-145339982801

Gerald McMaster In-Conversation with Kathleen Ash-Milby, May 13 at 1 pm. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/gerald-mcmaster-in-conversation-with-kathleen-ash-milby-tickets-145342416079



Gerald McMaster In-Conversation with John G. Hampton, May 13 at 1 pm. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/gerald-mcmaster-in-conversation-with-john-g-hampton-tickets-145343106143