Indigenous & Ingenious Show & Sale

Ralph Thornton Centre 765 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario

Indigenous & Ingenious Show and Sale features 19 Indigenous artists and artisans showcasing and selling paintings, beadwork, moccasins, jewellery, dreamcatchers, antler carvings, stained glass and more. Artists include Chief Lady Bird, Clayton Samuel King, Wes Havill, Joseph Sagaj, Theresa Burning and Skye Paul. Shandra Spears Bombay, hand drummer/singer will perform throughout the weekend. Indigenous food prepared by Gail King will be available.

Nov 16 & 17, 11 am-6 pm. $5.

Info

View Map
Community Events
416-949-1263
