NOW MagazineAll EventsIndigenous Art Exhibition & Craft Sale

Indigenous Art Exhibition & Craft Sale

Indigenous Art Exhibition & Craft Sale

by
166 166 people viewed this event.

CreativeHub 1352 (formerly Small Arms Society) art exhibition. Oct 17-Nov 6. Craft sale noon-3 pm Oct 17 and 24. Public hours 10 am-6 pm, Tue-Fri. 10 am-2 pm, Sat. https://www.creativehub1352.ca

 

Date And Time

2020-10-17 to
2020-11-06
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Small Arms Inspection Building

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.