Indigenous Canada Launch

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8

Registration launch of Indigenous Canada, with Chief Stacey Laforme, the elected Chief of the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation, the current treaty holders for the Toronto Purchase area. Chief Laforme will kick off the launch event with a talk on his vision for an Indigenous Canada. Library staff will assist interested participants in signing up for the Indigenous Canada MOOC, a free Massive Open Online Course that explores Indigenous histories and contemporary issues in Canada, from Indigenous perspectives. 7-8 pm. Free. Atrium.

