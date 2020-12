One-hour broadcasts with performances by Serena Ryder, Alan Doyle, Alanis Morissette, Bebe Buckskin, Carolina East, Don Amero, Jeremy Dutcher, and Matiu. Dec 21-25. The televised broadcasts will be available for streaming on APTN lumi https://aptnlumi.ca 24 hours after airing. https://www.indigenousdaylive.ca