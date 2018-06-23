Indigenous Day Live is the largest national celebration in recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day. There are daytime celebrations and activities followed by an evening concert featuring Kardinal Offishall, Logan Staats, Shawnee, Ria Mae, Ansley Simpson, Trans-Pacific Noise Club and others, hosted by Grace Dove and Samian. Pre-show 5:30-7 pm, concert 7-10 pm. Free. The concert and pre-show will also air on APTN.

Part of the Indigenous Arts Festival that runs from June 21 to 24. For more information, schedule of activities, and list of performers, visit indigenousdaylive.ca.