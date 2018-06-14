Indigenous Environmental History Of Toronto
Toronto Botanical Garden 777 Lawrence E, Toronto, Ontario
Contemporary roads, rivers, parks and place names – including Spadina, Humber River, High Park and Mimico – hint at Toronto’s rich and enduring Indigenous history. Jon Johnson, a university professor and researcher, will share this Indigenous history with us and demonstrate the intimate relationships Indigenous cultures had with plants, which were used as food and medicine. 7:30 pm. $12-$15. Pre-register.
Toronto Botanical Garden 777 Lawrence E, Toronto, Ontario
