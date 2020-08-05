NOW MagazineAll EventsIndigenous Fashion Week Toronto (IFWTO)

The biannual Indigenous Fashion Week Toronto (IFWTO) has re-envisioned its 2020 edition as an online presentation.

From November 26- 29, the festival will go live at IFWtoronto.com and include: cinematically produced fashion films featuring 19 designers; 50+ limited edition Indigenous-made collections, which will then retail in a virtual pop-up marketplace; a digital art exhibition; and a critical discourse about fashion and the arts through Indigenous leadership in a series of panel discussions.

This year’s edition of IFWTO continues to celebrate Indigenous-made fashion, craft and textiles, share Indigenous visual narratives and create opportunities for global community engagement through a screen-based experience.

 

