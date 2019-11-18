Indigenous Food Sovereignty Talk For Teens

Chef Johl Whiteduck Ringuette will discuss his journey to understand his identity and the role of food in traditional Indigenous communities. Bannock, vegan cornbread and cedar tea will be served. Participants must be 13-19 years old. 5-6 pm. Free.

Space is limited. Register via eventbrite or by calling 416-395-5465. Be sure to notify the organizers of any allergies or dietary restrictions.