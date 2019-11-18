Indigenous Food Sovereignty Talk For Teens

Google Calendar - Indigenous Food Sovereignty Talk For Teens - 2019-11-18 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Indigenous Food Sovereignty Talk For Teens - 2019-11-18 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Indigenous Food Sovereignty Talk For Teens - 2019-11-18 17:00:00 iCalendar - Indigenous Food Sovereignty Talk For Teens - 2019-11-18 17:00:00

Barbara Frum Library 20 Covington, Toronto, Ontario

Chef Johl Whiteduck Ringuette will discuss his journey to understand his identity and the role of food in traditional Indigenous communities. Bannock, vegan cornbread and cedar tea will be served. Participants must be 13-19 years old. 5-6 pm. Free. 

Space is limited. Register via eventbrite or by calling 416-395-5465. Be sure to notify the organizers of any allergies or dietary restrictions.

Info

Barbara Frum Library 20 Covington, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events
416-395-5465
Google Calendar - Indigenous Food Sovereignty Talk For Teens - 2019-11-18 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Indigenous Food Sovereignty Talk For Teens - 2019-11-18 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Indigenous Food Sovereignty Talk For Teens - 2019-11-18 17:00:00 iCalendar - Indigenous Food Sovereignty Talk For Teens - 2019-11-18 17:00:00