Indigenous History Month Celebration
Yonge-Dundas Square 1 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5B 2G9
The Native Canadian Centre of Toronto (NCCT) is pleased to announce our 10th Annual Indigenous History Month Celebration. This year we have an exciting line-up of entertainers, including Derek Miller headlining; all day Kid’s Arts & Crafts Tent; local Indigenous craft vendors exhibiting and selling their wares and Indigenous agencies showcasing what they are doing in the community. Noon-8 pm. Free.
Yonge-Dundas Square 1 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5B 2G9
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events