Indigenous Knowledge and Abolition: Criminalization, Decolonization and Lessons from Indigenous Justice Systems. This panel brings together Indigenous and anti-colonial community members, frontline workers, and researchers to discuss the impact of the current pandemic on incarcerated Indigenous peoples, as well as the important lessons and models which Indigenous world-views offer for imagining and realizing prison abolition. 7 pm. Free. Livestream on Zoom:

http://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917084869