The City of Toronto will join the Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre (TCFNCC) for the Indigenous Legacy Gathering event Nov 4 & 5, to acknowledge and honour residential school survivors and those affected intergenerationally. Pre-register.

Undertaken by TCFNCC, in collaboration with the City, the Indigenous Legacy Gathering will showcase and celebrate the diversity of Indigenous Peoples’ cultures, traditions and languages through workshops, presentations, stories, teachings, dance, film and music.

Tipis designed by Indigenous artists and youth will again transform Nathan Phillips Square. Both days will begin with a sunrise ceremony, followed by featured speakers and presentations. Evening programming will feature special entertainment each night. All programming and workshops are family-friendly, safe, and free to the public.

The gathering will also promote the Spirit Garden as a permanent structure responding to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada Call to Action 82. The Spirit Garden will honour residential school survivors and all the children who were lost to their families and communities. The spirit garden is set to be completed in 2023. More information is available at www.councilfire.ca/spirit-garden.html

The Indigenous Legacy Gathering is designed with guidance from Toronto Public Health to provide a safer environment for participants. As per Provincial regulations, proof of vaccination is required to participate.