Indigenous Rising

to Google Calendar - Indigenous Rising - 2018-05-01 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Indigenous Rising - 2018-05-01 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Indigenous Rising - 2018-05-01 12:00:00 iCalendar - Indigenous Rising - 2018-05-01 12:00:00

Pow Wow Cafe 213 Augusta, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2L4

Indigenous Rising, photographed by Nadya Kwandibens of Red Works Photography in partnership with Photographers Without Borders and the Environmental Visual Communication program at Fleming College, is a portrait series dedicated to Indigenous artists, scholars, media-makers, activists, and survivors. May 1-31. Free. Part of CONTACT Photography Festival.

facebook.com/events/190708368322037

Info
Pow Wow Cafe 213 Augusta, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2L4
Contact
All Ages, Free
Art
905-334-9461
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Indigenous Rising - 2018-05-01 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Indigenous Rising - 2018-05-01 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Indigenous Rising - 2018-05-01 12:00:00 iCalendar - Indigenous Rising - 2018-05-01 12:00:00