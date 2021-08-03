COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Indigenous Roots: A Living History

Heritage Toronto Tour offered as an in-person walk, online event, and digital tour. Aug 24 at 6 pm. Free. Reserve.

Aug 3, 2021

Indigenous Roots: A Living History

8 8 people viewed this event.

Heritage Toronto Tour offered as an in-person walk, online event, and digital tour. Aug 24 at 6 pm. Free. Reserve https://www.heritagetoronto.org/whats-on/indigenous-roots-a-living-history-in-person-tour-thurs-aug-24-6pm

Developed by a young Indigenous historian, this tour features stories of Toronto’s earliest inhabitants, their resilience and resistance to colonialism, and the Indigenous leaders, artists, and community leaders who worked to ensure that Indigenous cultures thrive in Tkarón:to today.

Other dates available, see website.

Additional Details

Date And Time
2021-08-24 @ 06:00 PM to
2021-08-24 @ 07:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Tour

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends