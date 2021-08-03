Heritage Toronto Tour offered as an in-person walk, online event, and digital tour. Aug 24 at 6 pm. Free. Reserve https://www.heritagetoronto.org/whats-on/indigenous-roots-a-living-history-in-person-tour-thurs-aug-24-6pm

Developed by a young Indigenous historian, this tour features stories of Toronto’s earliest inhabitants, their resilience and resistance to colonialism, and the Indigenous leaders, artists, and community leaders who worked to ensure that Indigenous cultures thrive in Tkarón:to today.

Other dates available, see website.