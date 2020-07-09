Indigenous Storytelling and Ravine Ecology
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Join storyteller Hillary Clermont, historian and artist Philip Cote and Indigenous grower Isaac Crosby for a journey from creation stories to Toronto’s Indigenous history to current Indigenous-led ecology work, to help understand how we can deepen our connection to the plants and animals of our land and ravines. July 9 at 7 pm. Free.
For more details and to register, visit: parkpeople.ca/
Info
Free
