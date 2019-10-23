iNDigital Space
TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario
A large-scale presentation of Indigenous-made digital works and games by the Indigenous arts collective Article 11. iNDigital Space will host over 15 contemporary Indigenous digital and interactive media works, including VR works. Oct 23-27, Wed-Sat 10 am-7 pm, Sun 10 am-5 pm. Free. Main floor.
Presented as part of imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival.
