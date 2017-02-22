Infinity

Tarragon Theatre 30 Bridgman, Toronto, Ontario M5R 1X3

by Hannah Moscovitch (Volcano Theatre/Tarragon). Three brilliant minds – a musician, a mathematician, and a theoretical physicist – smash together like colliding particles in an accelerator in this play about love, sex and math. Opens Jan 4 and runs to Jan 29, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2:30 pm. $29-$60.

Back by popular demand: Mar 22-Apr 2, Wed-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2:30 pm. $29-$60.

Visit Event Website

416-531-1827

