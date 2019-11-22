Inhuman Power: Artificial Intelligence And The Future of Capitalism
Workers' Action Centre 720 Spadina, #223, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2T9
Launch of a new book by Nick Dyer-Witheford, Atle Mikkola Kjøsen and James Steinhoff. An exploration of the relationship between Marxist theory and Artificial Intelligence, Inhuman Power argues that on its current trajectory, AI represents an ultimate weapon for capital. 7 pm. Free.
thecapitalismworkshop.com/inhuman-power-artificial-intelligence-and-the-future-of-capitalism
