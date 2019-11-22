Launch of a new book by Nick Dyer-Witheford, Atle Mikkola Kjøsen and James Steinhoff. An exploration of the relationship between Marxist theory and Artificial Intelligence, Inhuman Power argues that on its current trajectory, AI represents an ultimate weapon for capital. 7 pm. Free.

thecapitalismworkshop.com/inhuman-power-artificial-intelligence-and-the-future-of-capitalism

facebook.com/events/2292099180898177