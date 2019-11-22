Inhuman Power: Artificial Intelligence And The Future of Capitalism

Workers' Action Centre 720 Spadina, #223, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2T9

Launch of a new book by Nick Dyer-Witheford, Atle Mikkola Kjøsen and James Steinhoff. An exploration of the relationship between Marxist theory and Artificial Intelligence, Inhuman Power argues that on its current trajectory, AI represents an ultimate weapon for capital. 7 pm. Free.

thecapitalismworkshop.com/inhuman-power-artificial-intelligence-and-the-future-of-capitalism

facebook.com/events/2292099180898177

Workers' Action Centre 720 Spadina, #223, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2T9
Free
