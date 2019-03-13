InkWell Literary Salons: Facing Your Inner Critic

to Google Calendar - InkWell Literary Salons: Facing Your Inner Critic - 2019-03-13 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - InkWell Literary Salons: Facing Your Inner Critic - 2019-03-13 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - InkWell Literary Salons: Facing Your Inner Critic - 2019-03-13 12:30:00 iCalendar - InkWell Literary Salons: Facing Your Inner Critic - 2019-03-13 12:30:00

Routes Community Centre 2700 Dufferin, unit 90, Toronto, Ontario M6B 4J3

Join Mahak for a guided, interactive discussion about how to face and overcome your inner critic as a writer. Everyone is welcome. 12:30-1:30 pm. Free.

InkWell Workshops offers free, drop-in creative-writing workshops to people living with mental-health or addictions issues, and this event will explore something so natural to the writing experience it will help you greatly with your craft.

facebook.com/inkwellworkshops

Info

Routes Community Centre 2700 Dufferin, unit 90, Toronto, Ontario M6B 4J3 View Map
Free
Community Events
to Google Calendar - InkWell Literary Salons: Facing Your Inner Critic - 2019-03-13 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - InkWell Literary Salons: Facing Your Inner Critic - 2019-03-13 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - InkWell Literary Salons: Facing Your Inner Critic - 2019-03-13 12:30:00 iCalendar - InkWell Literary Salons: Facing Your Inner Critic - 2019-03-13 12:30:00