InkWell Literary Salons: Facing Your Inner Critic

Join Mahak for a guided, interactive discussion about how to face and overcome your inner critic as a writer. Everyone is welcome. 12:30-1:30 pm. Free.

InkWell Workshops offers free, drop-in creative-writing workshops to people living with mental-health or addictions issues, and this event will explore something so natural to the writing experience it will help you greatly with your craft.

facebook.com/inkwellworkshops