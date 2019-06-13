InkWell Workshops Third Anthology Launch

Google Calendar - InkWell Workshops Third Anthology Launch - 2019-06-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - InkWell Workshops Third Anthology Launch - 2019-06-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - InkWell Workshops Third Anthology Launch - 2019-06-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - InkWell Workshops Third Anthology Launch - 2019-06-13 18:00:00

Friends House 60 Lowther, Toronto, Ontario

Join InkWell Workshops for our third annual book launch as we celebrate this collection of fiction, creative non-fiction and poetry that shines a light on 28 Toronto writers with mental health and addictions issues. All proceeds from book sales will go to InkWell programming. 6-9 pm. Free.

InkWell Workshops offers free, drop-in creative-writing workshops to people living with mental-health or addictions issues.

The venue is wheelchair accessible, LGBTQ+ friendly, and smoke- and alcohol-free.

Info

Friends House 60 Lowther, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Books
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - InkWell Workshops Third Anthology Launch - 2019-06-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - InkWell Workshops Third Anthology Launch - 2019-06-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - InkWell Workshops Third Anthology Launch - 2019-06-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - InkWell Workshops Third Anthology Launch - 2019-06-13 18:00:00