InkWell Workshops Third Anthology Launch

Join InkWell Workshops for our third annual book launch as we celebrate this collection of fiction, creative non-fiction and poetry that shines a light on 28 Toronto writers with mental health and addictions issues. All proceeds from book sales will go to InkWell programming. 6-9 pm. Free.

InkWell Workshops offers free, drop-in creative-writing workshops to people living with mental-health or addictions issues.

The venue is wheelchair accessible, LGBTQ+ friendly, and smoke- and alcohol-free.