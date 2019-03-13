InkWell Workshops – Writing For Young People

Routes Community Centre 2700 Dufferin, unit 90, Toronto, Ontario M6B 4J3

InkWell Workshops offers free, drop-in creative-writing workshops to people living with mental-health or addictions issues led by award-winning professional writers with lived experience of mental illness. Have fun learning tips and tricks for writing for young readers with award-winning children's author, Mahak. No experience necessary. 2-4 pm. Free.

Routes Community Centre 2700 Dufferin, unit 90, Toronto, Ontario M6B 4J3
