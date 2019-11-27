InkWell Writing Workshops

InkWell is a collective of award-winning writers, with lived experience of mental illness, who facilitate writing workshops in a positive and supportive environment. These workshops give writers the tools they need to tell their stories or improve existing manuscripts. No writing experience necessary. Workshops are free to attend for any adult over 18 who experiences mental health or addiction issues. Nov 27, Dec 4 and 11 from 2-4 pm. Free.

Routes is wheelchair accessible, automated entry, wheelchair accessible bathrooms, scent-free space.

inkwellworkshops.com // info@inkwellworkshops.com