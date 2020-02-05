InkWell Writing Workshops

InkWell Workshops offers free, drop-in creative-writing workshops to people living with mental-health or addictions issues led by award-winning professional writers with lived experience of mental illness. 2-4 pm. Free.

Anyone over the age of 18 who self-identifies as having a mental-health or addictions issue is welcome to attend. No registration necessary.

FEBRUARY WORKSHOPS

Feb 5: Dialogue w/ David James Brock.

w/ David James Brock. Feb 12: Fiction w/ Kathy Friedman.

w/ Kathy Friedman. Feb 19: Black History Month w/ Yvonne Shorter Brown.

w/ Yvonne Shorter Brown. Feb 26: Short Forms w/ Leonarda Carranza.

More info at inkwellworkshops.com/schedule