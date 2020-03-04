InkWell Writing Workshops
InkWell Workshops offers free, drop-in creative-writing workshops to people living with mental-health or addictions issues led by award-winning professional writers with lived experience of mental illness. 2-4 pm. Free.
Anyone over the age of 18 who self-identifies as having a mental-health or addictions issue is welcome to attend. No registration necessary.
MARCH WORKSHOPS
- March 4: Poetry with Ana Rodriguez Machado
- March 11: Memoir with Kathy Friedman
- March 18: Sci-Fi Stories with David James Brock
- March 25: Fiction with Kathy Friedman
More info at inkwellworkshops.com/schedule
Routes Community Centre 2700 Dufferin, unit 90, Toronto, Ontario M6B 4J3
