InkWell Writing Workshops

Routes Community Centre 2700 Dufferin, unit 90, Toronto, Ontario M6B 4J3

InkWell Workshops offers free, drop-in creative-writing workshops to people living with mental-health or addictions issues led by award-winning professional writers with lived experience of mental illness. 2-4 pm. Free.

Anyone over the age of 18 who self-identifies as having a mental-health or addictions issue is welcome to attend. No registration necessary.

MARCH WORKSHOPS

  • March 4: Poetry with Ana Rodriguez Machado
  • March 11: Memoir with Kathy Friedman
  • March 18: Sci-Fi Stories with David James Brock
  • March 25: Fiction with Kathy Friedman

More info at inkwellworkshops.com/schedule

Routes Community Centre 2700 Dufferin, unit 90, Toronto, Ontario M6B 4J3
416-781-4199
