Inside A Crystal Mind

to Google Calendar - Inside A Crystal Mind - 2019-08-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Inside A Crystal Mind - 2019-08-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Inside A Crystal Mind - 2019-08-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Inside A Crystal Mind - 2019-08-17 19:00:00

Samara Contemporary 156 Augusta, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2L5

Installation combining music, film, movement and fashion by Crystal Light Collective.  7-10 pm Aug 17. $5.

facebook.com/events/372983366707298

CRYSTAL LIGHT COLLECTIVE (CLC) is a group of five multimedia artists each representing their own energy, creating art and inspiring each other to succeed. CLC strives to spread a vibration of peace, while highlighting the possibilities of an abundant world.

Info

Samara Contemporary 156 Augusta, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2L5 View Map
Art
to Google Calendar - Inside A Crystal Mind - 2019-08-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Inside A Crystal Mind - 2019-08-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Inside A Crystal Mind - 2019-08-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Inside A Crystal Mind - 2019-08-17 19:00:00