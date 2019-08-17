Inside A Crystal Mind
Samara Contemporary 156 Augusta, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2L5
Installation combining music, film, movement and fashion by Crystal Light Collective. 7-10 pm Aug 17. $5.
facebook.com/events/372983366707298
CRYSTAL LIGHT COLLECTIVE (CLC) is a group of five multimedia artists each representing their own energy, creating art and inspiring each other to succeed. CLC strives to spread a vibration of peace, while highlighting the possibilities of an abundant world.
