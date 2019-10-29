Book launch for Inside Broadside: A Decade of Feminist Journalism, edited by Philinda Masters and the Broadside Collective. The event will feature readings by key writers from Broadside's decade of groundbreaking Canadian feminist journalism (1979-1989) and will be MC'd by Broadside Collective member Susan G. Cole. Come find out what feminist activism was like in the 1980s, and what it can teach us about today. 6-8 pm. Free.

