Inside Out Toronto LGBT Film Festival

to Google Calendar - Inside Out Toronto LGBT Film Festival - 2018-05-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Inside Out Toronto LGBT Film Festival - 2018-05-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Inside Out Toronto LGBT Film Festival - 2018-05-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - Inside Out Toronto LGBT Film Festival - 2018-05-24 00:00:00

TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario

The 27th edition of the festival that celebrates queer culture and history on film, features wide-ranging films that entertain, inspire and confront challenges in the LGBT community, plus panels, performances, parties and more. $14, stu/srs $10, galas/special screenings $15-$32, some free events. At TIFF & other venues.

#InsideOut18

Info
TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Pride
Film
Festivals
to Google Calendar - Inside Out Toronto LGBT Film Festival - 2018-05-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Inside Out Toronto LGBT Film Festival - 2018-05-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Inside Out Toronto LGBT Film Festival - 2018-05-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - Inside Out Toronto LGBT Film Festival - 2018-05-24 00:00:00