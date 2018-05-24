Inside Out Toronto LGBT Film Festival
TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario
The 27th edition of the festival that celebrates queer culture and history on film, features wide-ranging films that entertain, inspire and confront challenges in the LGBT community, plus panels, performances, parties and more. $14, stu/srs $10, galas/special screenings $15-$32, some free events. At TIFF & other venues.
#InsideOut18
