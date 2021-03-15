InSitu Multi-Arts Festival: The Lost Museum

CreativeHub 1352 presents the interactive virtual platform celebrating art, performance, exploration, and the Small Arms Inspection Building’s (SAIB) heritage. Featuring the works of 50+ artists, performers, cultural producers, builders, filmmakers, and designers from Mississauga’s creative communities, and the contributions of 250+ local students. Launching March 26 and running to Dec 31, 2021. Register – https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/in-situ-multi-arts-festival-the-lost-museum-launch-event-tickets-144665013951

https://www.creativehub1352.ca/insitumultiartsfestival