inspiraTO Festival
Alumnae Theatre 70 Berkeley, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2W6
Canada's largest ten-minute play festival returns, this year's theme is All About Her. This season there are five different shows with a total of 30 ten-minute plays. Playwrights include Nedra Roberts, Dominik Loncar, Carol Libman, John Kane, Georgette Kelly, Ken Weitzman, Allie Costa and others. Jun 7-16, see website for schedule. $15-$20.
