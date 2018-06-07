inspiraTO Festival

Alumnae Theatre 70 Berkeley, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2W6

Canada's largest ten-minute play festival returns, this year's theme is All About Her. This season there are five different shows with a total of 30 ten-minute plays. Playwrights include Nedra Roberts, Dominik Loncar, Carol Libman, John Kane, Georgette Kelly, Ken Weitzman, Allie Costa and others. Jun 7-16, see website for schedule. $15-$20.

Alumnae Theatre 70 Berkeley, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2W6 View Map
416-483-2222
