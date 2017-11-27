Inspiration Is A Monster: Diamanda Galás

Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4

Conversation with the artist on creating haunting gospels of despair and redemption. 7 pm. $30, stu $20.

facebook.com/events/138533403429699

http://ago.ca/events/inspiration-monster-diamanda-galas

Part of the Inspiration is a Monster series, presented in conjunction with the exhibition Guillermo del Toro: At Home with Monsters.

Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4
Art, Community Events
