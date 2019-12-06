Inspirations Studio Open House & Sale

Inspirations Studio is a ceramics-based program for women impacted by social forces. The Studio's core mission is to facilitate improvements in members' lives through the selling and making of pottery. At our 25th Annual Holiday Sale, meet the makers, see our studio, enjoy cider, buy a one of a kind piece, buy a gift certificate for pottery classes or request a custom order. December 6-8, Fri noon-6 pm, Sat noon-5 pm, Sun noon-4 pm. Free admission.