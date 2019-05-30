inspiraTO Theatre Festival

Alumnae Theatre 70 Berkeley, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2W6

Theatre inspiraTO, producers of Canada's largest ten-minute play festival, presents 30 ten-minute plays over a two week period, all on the theme of Outcast. May 30-Jun 8, see website for schedule and lineups. $15-$20.

The inspiraTO Festival, now in it's 14th season, has over 100 participating artists take part in three different venues at Alumnae's MainStage, Trinity and Studio spaces.

Alumnae Theatre 70 Berkeley, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2W6
