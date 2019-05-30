inspiraTO Theatre Festival

Theatre inspiraTO, producers of Canada's largest ten-minute play festival, presents 30 ten-minute plays over a two week period, all on the theme of Outcast. May 30-Jun 8, see website for schedule and lineups. $15-$20.

The inspiraTO Festival, now in it's 14th season, has over 100 participating artists take part in three different venues at Alumnae's MainStage, Trinity and Studio spaces.