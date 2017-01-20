Intellectual Freedom In The Surveillance Age

to Google Calendar - Intellectual Freedom In The Surveillance Age - 2017-03-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intellectual Freedom In The Surveillance Age - 2017-03-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intellectual Freedom In The Surveillance Age - 2017-03-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - Intellectual Freedom In The Surveillance Age - 2017-03-01 19:00:00

Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1

Brenda McPhail, director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association's Privacy, Surveillance, and Technology Project, talks about the effects of surveillance on free expression: freedom to read, freedom to write, freedom to speak. 7-8 pm. Free. 

Presented as part of Freedom to Read Week at the Toronto Public Library.

Info

Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1 View Map

Free
Community Events

416-393-7703

to Google Calendar - Intellectual Freedom In The Surveillance Age - 2017-03-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intellectual Freedom In The Surveillance Age - 2017-03-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intellectual Freedom In The Surveillance Age - 2017-03-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - Intellectual Freedom In The Surveillance Age - 2017-03-01 19:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print