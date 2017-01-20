Intellectual Freedom In The Surveillance Age
Brenda McPhail, director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association's Privacy, Surveillance, and Technology Project, talks about the effects of surveillance on free expression: freedom to read, freedom to write, freedom to speak. 6-7 pm. Free.
Presented as part of Freedom to Read Week at the Toronto Public Library.
