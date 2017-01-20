Intellectual Freedom In The Surveillance Age

Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8

Brenda McPhail, director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association's Privacy, Surveillance, and Technology Project, talks about the effects of surveillance on free expression: freedom to read, freedom to write, freedom to speak. 6-7 pm. Free. 

Presented as part of Freedom to Read Week at the Toronto Public Library.

