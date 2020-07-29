NOW MagazineAll EventsInternational Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA)

International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA)

IFFSA Toronto
06
Aug
-
16
Aug

International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA)

by IFFSA Toronto
 
216 people viewed this event.

IFFSA Virtual 2020 is the 9th edition of the largest South Asian film festival in North America. This year’s event will take place online from August 6-16.

IFFSA is showcasing 100+ films in 16+ languages, and will host 50+ events over 11 days of continuous excitement.

The festival kicks off with a special tribute event honouring the legacy of cinema legend Irrfan Khan, who was a friend of the festival. A screening of his award-winning film Qissa will be followed by a special panel featuring the director Anup Singh and cast members.

@iffsatoronto

 

Date And Time

2020-08-06 @ 12:00 PM to
2020-08-16 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Anywhere
 

Venue

Online Event
 

Event Types

Screening
 

Event Category

Festivals
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

 

Share With Friends

IFFSA Toronto

Comments are Closed.