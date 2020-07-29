International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA)

IFFSA Virtual 2020 is the 9th edition of the largest South Asian film festival in North America. This year’s event will take place online from August 6-16.

IFFSA is showcasing 100+ films in 16+ languages, and will host 50+ events over 11 days of continuous excitement.

The festival kicks off with a special tribute event honouring the legacy of cinema legend Irrfan Khan, who was a friend of the festival. A screening of his award-winning film Qissa will be followed by a special panel featuring the director Anup Singh and cast members.

@iffsatoronto