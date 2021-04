Hugh’s Room Live presents a livestream of musicians playing from their homes including Kellylee Evans & Michael Shand, Sammy Jackson, OKAN, Nathan Hiltz and Melissa Lauren, Eliana Cueves and Jeremy Ledbetter, Genevieve Marrantette and George Koller with host Jaymz Bee. April 30 at 8 pm. $15.

https://www.showpass.com/hughs-room-live-international-jazz-day