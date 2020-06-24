International Students Rise Up! Neither Cash Cows Nor Cheap Labour

Rohit Revi and Canan Shahin speak about their experiences as international students. Universities and colleges view them as cash cows to help fund their bottom line.They are expected to pay exorbitant fees to go to school here and their hard work is exploited. They have no access to assistance during the Covid pandemic and do not enjoy the basic rights of workers in this country. Please join them in this important discussion. Organized by the Toronto West branch of the International Socialists. 7 pm. Free. Contact reports@socialist.ca for ZOOM information. socialist.ca