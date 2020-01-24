International Vegan Film Festival World Tour
Collection of vegan-themed short films dedicated to celebrating the vegan ideal: a healthier, compassionate, environmentally friendly lifestyle that can be achieved through the consumption of plants and animal-free alternatives. Presented by the Toronto Vegetarian Association. Post-screening Q&A with director Jo-Anne McArthur. 8:30 pm. $5.
