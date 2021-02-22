NOW MagazineAll EventsInternational Women Rising Festival

International Women Rising Festival

International Women Rising Festival

Livestream concerts with Claudia Acuna, Magos Herrera and others to mark International Women’s Day. March 6 and 7. Tickets $15-$40 US. https://thirdrow.live/events/claudia-acuna/p/acoustic

