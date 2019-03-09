International Women's Day 2019 DD Achievement Awards Ceremony
City Hall 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2N2
Each year, on International Women’s Day, 12 successful women are honoured with the IWD achievement award to celebrate their success and to empower other women to exercise equal opportunities in their chosen line of work. 2-5 pm. Free. dancingdamsels.com,
Tickets: eventbrite.ca/e/international-womens-day-2019-dd-women-achiever-awards-ceremony-tickets-56363235956
Info
IWD
Free
Community Events