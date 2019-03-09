International Women's Day 2019 DD Achievement Awards Ceremony

City Hall 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2N2

Each year, on International Women’s Day, 12 successful women are honoured with the IWD achievement award to celebrate their success and to empower other women to exercise equal opportunities in their chosen line of work. 2-5 pm. Free. dancingdamsels.com,

Tickets: eventbrite.ca/e/international-womens-day-2019-dd-women-achiever-awards-ceremony-tickets-56363235956

City Hall 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2N2
416-788-6412
