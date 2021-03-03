International Women’s Day Screening: Forte

The National Arts Centre presents an online screening of Forte, the documentary that asks the provocative question: “What is ‘success’ for women today in the world of classical music?” The free screening will be accompanied by a panel discussion, moderated by NAC Orchestra Music Director Alexander Shelley, that includes filmmaker David Donnelly, producer Anastasia Boudanoque, and two of the film’s subjects — the Argentinian composer and pianist Lucia Caruso and the violinist Tatiana Berman. The film will be available for 24 hours (in English only). March 8 at 4 pm. Free. https://nac-cna.ca/en/