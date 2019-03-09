International Women’s Day Silkscreen Printing Workshop
Lakeshore Arts 2422 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario M8V 1C4
In support of International Women's Day, Lakeshore Arts is celebrating women's achievements with a special screenprinting workshop with artist facilitator Maureen Da Silva. Using pre-selected imagery that represents important historical moments for women's rights, participants will have the opportunity print right onto their own textiles. Cotton and cotton-blend fabrics only. 11:30 am-2 pm. Free. facebook.com/lakeshorearts
