International Women's Day – The Resilience Gala

Daily Bread Food Bank 191 New Toronto, Toronto, Ontario M8V 2E7

Azeeza for Women presents an evening of celebration and inspiration at the inaugural International Women’s Day Resilience’ Gala on Friday March 8, 2019, held in partnership with the Daily Bread Food Bank. The Gala will highlight the obstacles overcome by strong women and their relentless pursuit in conquering barriers for themselves and their families. Keynote address and a cappella performance by Jully Black, plus performances by RAW (Raging Asian Women) taiko drummers and poet/artist Naeema Hassan. 6:30-11 pm. $20-$750. eventbrite.ca/e/54174939703

