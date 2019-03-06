International Women's Hump Day Rager
The Ossington 61 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario
DJ Susan Sorandom will be spinning tunes by women through the ages including Blondie, Madonna, Beyonce and others, flash mob performances and prizes. Proceeds go to Fourth Gorgon, a non-profit feminist theatre Collective. 8 pm. $15.facebook.com/events/398607450890123, Tickets: brownpapertickets.com/event/4095816
Info
IWD
Community Events, Music
Benefits
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge