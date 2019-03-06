International Women's Hump Day Rager

The Ossington 61 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario

DJ Susan Sorandom will be spinning tunes by women through the ages including Blondie, Madonna, Beyonce  and others, flash mob performances and prizes. Proceeds go to Fourth Gorgon, a non-profit feminist theatre Collective. 8 pm. $15.facebook.com/events/398607450890123,  Tickets: brownpapertickets.com/event/4095816

The Ossington 61 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario
