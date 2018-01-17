Intersection: Diverse Exploration Through Comedy
The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Storytellers share the joys and struggles of Canadian life. Comedians mindfully explore the INTERSECTIONS of race, sexuality, gender, faith, ability and class with Filipino Canadians Ann Paula Bautista, Alia Rasul Isabel Kanaan and Mark Andrada. 8 pm. Free/pwyc, donations benefit the StopGap Foundation.
