Intersection, Diverse Exploration Through Comedy

Monthly show that provides a safe space for diverse storytellers and improvisers to share the joys and struggles of Canadian life. Stories and scenes explore the intersections of race, sexuality, gender, faith, ability and class. This month w/ storyteller Mark Robinson, Jamillah Ross, Coko Galore, Daphney Joseph, Ngasi Ogbonnah, Guled Abdi & Phatt Al. 8 pm. Free, pwyc donations benefit the StopGap Foundation.

