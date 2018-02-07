Intersection, Diverse Exploration Through Comedy
The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Monthly show that provides a safe space for diverse storytellers and improvisers to share the joys and struggles of Canadian life. Stories and scenes explore the intersections of race, sexuality, gender, faith, ability and class. This month w/ storyteller Mark Robinson, Jamillah Ross, Coko Galore, Daphney Joseph, Ngasi Ogbonnah, Guled Abdi & Phatt Al. 8 pm. Free, pwyc donations benefit the StopGap Foundation.
