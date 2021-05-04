Interstitial Space- Phong Tran

NOW MagazineAll EventsInterstitial Space- Phong Tran

ArrayMusic online micro-concert by the Brooklyn-based composer, electronic musician, and visual artist. May 17 at 8 pm. Free. https://www.arraymusic.ca

 

2021-05-17 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-05-17 @ 09:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

