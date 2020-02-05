Intervening “A Sudden Beginning”

To mark the opening of MOCA’s 2020 winter exhibitions, this performative intervention will take place within and alongside Carlos Bunga’s large-scale cardboard installation A Sudden Beginning. Through a succession of slow and deliberate movements carried out by five dancers (allie higgins, Lauren Runions, Denise Solleza, Yui Ugai and Shelby Wright), this performance positions Bunga’s installation as a passageway and transitional space, softening the relationship between body and materiality.

Feb 5 at 8:30 pm. Free. moca.ca