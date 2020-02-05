Intervening “A Sudden Beginning”
Museum of Contemporary Art 158 Sterling, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2B2
To mark the opening of MOCA’s 2020 winter exhibitions, this performative intervention will take place within and alongside Carlos Bunga’s large-scale cardboard installation A Sudden Beginning. Through a succession of slow and deliberate movements carried out by five dancers (allie higgins, Lauren Runions, Denise Solleza, Yui Ugai and Shelby Wright), this performance positions Bunga’s installation as a passageway and transitional space, softening the relationship between body and materiality.
Feb 5 at 8:30 pm. Free. moca.ca
