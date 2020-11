Continuing the decriminalization dialogue presented by the HIV Legal Network. Conversation on the role of the church on anti-sodomy laws across the Commonwealth. Focus on the Global South. The virtual conference will look at progress made to date, and what more needs to be done to ensure that same-sex intimacy is justly decriminalized. Nov 25-27.

9 am to noon each day. Free.

For information on the speakers and to register https://bit.ly/3dZvfa9